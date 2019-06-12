Richmond woman arrested after TSA officers find loaded gun in carry-on bag

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond woman was arrested on Tuesday after a TSA officer found a loaded gun in her carry-on bag at Richmond International Airport.
A checkpoint X-ray monitor detected the .38 caliber handgun, loaded with five bullets, as the bag entered the X-ray machine.
Airport police responded to the checkpoint, took the gun and arrested the woman on weapons charges.
The gun marks the fifth firearm found by TSA officers so far in 2019.
Passengers are allowed to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared. The firearms are required to be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked and packed separately from bullets.
Passengers who bring firearms to the checkpoint are subject to possible criminal charges.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.