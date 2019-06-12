News to know for June 12: RPD investigating 2 shootings; Va. primary election results; Last day to win St. Jude Dream Home

News to know for June 12
By Tamia Mallory | June 12, 2019 at 6:49 AM EDT - Updated June 12 at 6:49 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Don’t worry, the week is almost over. Here’s everything you need to know to kick off your Wednesday morning.

Mostly dry Wednesday

Wednesday’s forecast will be mainly dry, with rain chances developing at night.

Today’s high is 78 degrees.

Dry Wednesday morning, rain chances climb late in the day

Richmond shootings

The Richmond Police Department is investigating two shootings.

The first shooting occurred Tuesday evening, around 8:20 p.m., on Carlisle Avenue.

The 35-year-old shooting victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The second shooting occurred early Wednesday morning in Gilpin Court.

Police say the 21-year-old man is expected to be okay after being shot in the shoulder.

Anyone with information on the shootings should call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Va. primary election results

Tuesday’s primary election results are in.

Joe Morrissey claimed the Democratic nomination for Virginia’s 16th district.

View a full list of election results here.

Morrissey easily wins 16th District primary

Missing Farmville man

Derrick Gray, 43, of Farmville, has been missing for 11 days.

Police say Gray was supposed to board a bus from Richmond to New Jersey, but he never got on the bus.

Gray is described as a black male, 6-foot-4, weighing 280 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt under a black vest, with a large red and white diamond pattern on the front, blue jean shorts, a white or light-colored ball cap and a single-strap sling-type backpack.

Anyone with information on Gray’s whereabouts should call Major Crimes Detective W. Skinner at 804-212-5686 or Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at 804-814-7123 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Police search for missing Farmville man

St. Jude Dream Home

Wednesday marks the final day to enter for a chance to win the St. Jude Dream Home!

The $478,500 house is located in the Moseley area in Cambria Cove.

A winner will be announced tomorrow on NBC12.

Time running out to get St. Jude Dream Home tickets

David Ortíz shooting

Suspects in connection with the David Ortíz shooting will appear in court soon.

The former Red Sox slugger was shot Sunday night in the Dominican Republic.

He is currently recovering in intensive care in Boston.

David Ortiz in Boston for more treatment

Final thought

“If you concentrate on finding whatever is good in every situation, you will discover that your life will suddenly be filled with gratitude, a feeling that nurtures the soul.” - Rabbi Harold Kushner

