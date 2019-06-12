News to know for June 12: RPD investigating 2 shootings; Va. primary election results; Last day to win St. Jude Dream Home

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Don’t worry, the week is almost over. Here’s everything you need to know to kick off your Wednesday morning.
Wednesday’s forecast will be mainly dry, with rain chances developing at night.
Today’s high is 78 degrees.
The Richmond Police Department is investigating two shootings.
The first shooting occurred Tuesday evening, around 8:20 p.m., on Carlisle Avenue.
The 35-year-old shooting victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The second shooting occurred early Wednesday morning in Gilpin Court.
Police say the 21-year-old man is expected to be okay after being shot in the shoulder.
Anyone with information on the shootings should call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Tuesday’s primary election results are in.
Joe Morrissey claimed the Democratic nomination for Virginia’s 16th district.
Derrick Gray, 43, of Farmville, has been missing for 11 days.
Police say Gray was supposed to board a bus from Richmond to New Jersey, but he never got on the bus.
Gray is described as a black male, 6-foot-4, weighing 280 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt under a black vest, with a large red and white diamond pattern on the front, blue jean shorts, a white or light-colored ball cap and a single-strap sling-type backpack.
Anyone with information on Gray’s whereabouts should call Major Crimes Detective W. Skinner at 804-212-5686 or Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at 804-814-7123 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Wednesday marks the final day to enter for a chance to win the St. Jude Dream Home!
The $478,500 house is located in the Moseley area in Cambria Cove.
Call 1-800-391-2433 to get your ticket today!
A winner will be announced tomorrow on NBC12.
Suspects in connection with the David Ortíz shooting will appear in court soon.
The former Red Sox slugger was shot Sunday night in the Dominican Republic.
He is currently recovering in intensive care in Boston.
“If you concentrate on finding whatever is good in every situation, you will discover that your life will suddenly be filled with gratitude, a feeling that nurtures the soul.” - Rabbi Harold Kushner
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.