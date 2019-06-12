Morrissey easily wins 16th District primary

Joe Morrissey celebrates with his family on primary night. (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | June 11, 2019 at 8:08 PM EDT - Updated June 11 at 9:07 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Joe Morrissey easily edged incumbent Rosalyn Dance in a political comeback in Tuesday’s primary.

Once returns began coming in, it was clear Morrissey would win the nomination without much drama.

He totaled 8,622 votes (56 percent) to Dance’s 6,665 (44 percent).

The race was the most high profile in the state Tuesday with Morrissey’s name again on the ballot and Gov. Ralph Northam supporting Dance.

In 2013, Morrissey was convicted following a sex scandal involving a then 17-year-old staffer in his law office, whom he later married.

Morrissey vacated a seat in the House of Delegates in 2015 to run for this same seat, but suspended his campaign prior to the general election. He had previously failed in a return to politics finishing third in the Richmond mayoral race that elected Levar Stoney.

Morrissey will likely run unopposed in November because there are no candidates on the Republican side in the race.

