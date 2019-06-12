Gregory takes Dem. nomination for Henrico sheriff

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Alisa Gregory held off two challengers to win the Democratic primary for Henrico County sheriff.
Gregory was vying to replace outgoing sheriff Mike Wade who declined to run for re-election after serving five terms in office. Wade, a Republican, had endorsed Gregory, his chief deputy, for the job.
She nabbed 9,129 votes, which amounted to 50 percent of the total. Harold Ford claimed 5,495 votes (30 percent) and James Layne took 3,593 votes (20 percent).
Gregory will face Republican nominee Bob Matson, a Henrico police sergeant, in November.
