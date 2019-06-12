Generation Z to begin saving for homeownership

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The newest generation is learning a valuable lesson from the cash-strapped millennials.
Generation Z is generally anyone born after 1994.
They are graduating college and finding work, and according to a new report from Bank of America, the majority of 18 to 23 year old want to buy a house in the next five years-- meaning before they turn 30!
The report also finds that more than half of Generation Z has already started saving for that home.
The Richmond region market president with Bank of America, Victor Branch, says Generation Z is willing to make sacrifices to get themselves ready to buy.
“They are looking at what happened with the generation ahead of them and saying I don’t want that to happen to me. I want to be homeowner and being a homeowner is a way to accumulate wealth.”
Branch says that research shows Generation Z is being more selective with colleges to attend so they won’t go into too much debt.
Branch says this young group recognizes buying a home isn’t easy and it’s taking steps to plan and budget. Nearly half surveyed are willing to take a second job to save up for their goal.
