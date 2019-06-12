Forecast: Dry Wednesday morning, rain chances climb late in the day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Most of the day on Wednesday should be dry before another rain chance arrives Wednesday night.
WEDNESDAY: Some morning sun, then increasing cloudiness with evening showers. Rain arrives in Southern VA during the afternoon. Rain likely overnight. High: 78. (Late PM Rain Chance: 60% Rain chance close to 100% overnight. 1/2 to 3/4″ expected)
THURSDAY: Early morning showers. Then partly Sunny and comfortable for most of the day. A few afternoon pop up showers and storms possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and dry. LOW Humidity. Lows in the upper 50s, highs upper 70s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 80s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
MONDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 90. (Rain Chance: 30%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
