Abducted Virginia teenager found safe

ACCOMACK, Va. (WWBT) - An Eastern Shore teenager who was believed to be in danger after a reported abduction has been found safe.
Virginia State Police issued a critically missing adult alert out of Accomack County for Tontrese Vermelle, who was believed to be “in extreme danger."
She was last seen at 3:20 a.m. Wednesday at Captain’s Cove in Accomack and reported safe Wednesday afternoon.
VSP said Vermelle was believed to have been abducted by Jerry Antonie Satchell, 20, who is described as a black male, 5-foot-11 weighing 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and white checkered shirt, dark pants and a red hat and was driving a green 1993 Ford F-150 with Virginia license plate 5792UX.
Anyone with information is asked to call Virginia State Police at 1-757-424-6800.
