5-year old receives custom go-cart from Louisa County Public Schools

LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - A Louisa community came together to gift a child with special needs a new spin on life.
Five-year-old Brandon Bristow, who has Down syndrome and autism, got a “Go-Baby-Cart” customized just for him.
“We’ve always had a large support system, and today just magnified that,” said parents of Brandon, Shannon and Gary Bristow.
Tuesday morning, community church members, students and teachers from Louisa County Public Schools gifted Brandon with the license to drive since he struggles to walk around on his own due to conditions.
“We are big about kindness here in Louisa Country Public Schools,” said Director of CTE and Innovations, Kenneth Bouwens.
“It has a huge impact on him and everyone else around him,” said 10th grader, Jacob Werner.
The small go-cart is specifically designed for young children with disabilities. The car is remote controlled by the parents, so they can bond and have fun together.
“Beyond proud, beyond excited just through the roof… words can’t express, this is a parent dream," said Shannon Bristow. “I think it will help with tantrums and his mood a lot.”
For community members Kenneth Bouwens and Pastor Henry Truzys, who watched Brandon burn rubber, they said this is a moment that hits home.
“It really touched my heart because I have a daughter with special needs," said Bouwens.
“They’re people, they got dreams, they got desires, they got emotions, they got all of the things we have,” said Thessalonian Baptist church pastor, Henry Truzys.
As for mom, she says she’s still in awe that the school selected her son. She says she’s never seen her son so happy.
“This is him happy, he just doesn’t smile often,” said Shannon Bristow.
This is the first time the school and the church have partnered to give a go-cart and they hope to give away more things like this in the future.
