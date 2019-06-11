Virginia War Memorial to commemorate Flag Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia War Memorial will honor the anniversary of the adoption of the U.F. Flag on June 15.
The U.S. Flag was officially adopted by the Second Continental Congress on June 14, 1777.
The event will feature a flag retirement ceremony where old flags are ceremonially burned and the Hill of Heroes, which includes 12,000 American flags on a hillside beside the Shrine of Memory.
There will also be a tribute to the Omori flag that was created by American POWs in Japan during World War II.
The event is free and open to the public and begins at 10 a.m. and the Virginia War Memorial located at 621 South Belvidere Street in Richmond.
Several speakers will be on hand during the event including the son of a World War II POW and Rep. Abigail Spanberger.
