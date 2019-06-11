Virginia Tech announces new northern Virginia location for Innovation Campus

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDBJ7) - For Senator Mark Warner, and other backers of Virginia Tech’s Innovation campus, the news of a new location is a big deal.
"This is second only to when I was able to get the Hokies into the ACC," Warner joked during a Monday morning news conference in Alexandria. "It ended up being a good long term investment, and I think as well the innovation campus here in Alexandria will be equally successful."
Virginia Tech announced the project last November as a major part of the state's successful effort to lure Amazon to northern Virginia.
At first, the university was focused on a 15-acre site with space for classrooms, startups, research and industry collaboration.
The new site is much bigger and offers room to grow.
"We have the right people, the right time, and this is certainly the right place," said Virginia Tech President Tim Sands.
Brandy Salmon is the Managing Director of the Virginia Tech Innovation Campus.
"As we've said, we're in it, not just for the next year or quarter, but for the next decade and perhaps century," Salmon said in an interview, "so we really wanted to find a piece that would stand up to the bold vision that we're building toward, and allow us room to grow over time."
Virginia Tech says the location change shouldn't affect the project timeline.
And Tech isn't waiting until the build-out is complete.
An innovation campus fellows program will start in temporary space this fall, with more graduate programs to follow in 2020.
