2 tractor-trailer crashes close multiple lanes of I-95 in Hanover

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Two tractor-trailer crashes early Tuesday morning closed multiple lanes on I-95 North in Hanover County.
The crashes were near the Sliding Hill exit (Mile Marker 87) and the Kings Dominion exit (Mile Maker 98).
In the incident near Sliding Hill, a tractor trailer driver hydroplaned and slammed into a Jersey wall. The driver is OK and will face a reckless driving charge.
The incident caused a gas leak.
The incidents, which happened before 4 a.m., are expected to be clear in a few hours.
