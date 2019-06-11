2 tractor-trailer crashes close multiple lanes of I-95 in Hanover

In the incident near Sliding Hill, a tractor trailer driver hydroplaned and slammed into a Jersey wall. (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | June 11, 2019 at 3:56 AM EDT - Updated June 11 at 4:47 AM

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Two tractor-trailer crashes early Tuesday morning closed multiple lanes on I-95 North in Hanover County.

The crashes were near the Sliding Hill exit (Mile Marker 87) and the Kings Dominion exit (Mile Maker 98).

In the incident near Sliding Hill, a tractor trailer driver hydroplaned and slammed into a Jersey wall. The driver is OK and will face a reckless driving charge.

The incident caused a gas leak.

The incidents, which happened before 4 a.m., are expected to be clear in a few hours.

