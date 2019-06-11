TBT bracket features VCU, Spider alumni teams in Richmond Region

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - For the second straight summer, Richmond will serve as a host for regional action of The Basketball Tournament (TBT), a bracket of 64 teams made up of collegiate alumni and professionals battling for a $2 million prize.
The Siegel Center will be the Richmond Region’s home as eight teams hit the court from July 26-28, with the winner heading to the quarterfinals in Chicago.
VCU Ram Nation takes the floor in the event for the fourth year. The team, made up of primarily VCU alumni, has been eliminated by eventual winner Overseas Elite in each of the last three seasons, and the defending champs are once again in the same region as the Ram Nation squad. Overseas Elite comes in as the top seed in the Richmond Region, while Ram Nation is the number two seed.
Bradford Burgess and Brandon Rozzell headline the roster as two starters from VCU’s 2011 Final Four team. Je’Quan Lewis, Darius Theus and B.A. Walker also return to represent the black and gold. VMI product Reggie Williams once again returns to the roster, and the squad will add Chris Evans (Kent State), Javonte Green (Radford) and Dario Hunt (Nevada).
While the VCU-based team is entering its fourth TBT, a squad representing the University of Richmond is suiting up for its first. The Web enters as the sixth seed in the Richmond Region, looking to shake things up. 2017 Atlantic 10 Player of the Year T.J. Cline leads the team, made up of mainly former Spiders, which will include Darien Brothers, Darrius Garrett, former NBA forward Justin Harper and ShawnDre’ Jones.
Also playing in the Richmond Region are the Green Machine (a George Mason alumni team), Best Virginia (West Virginia), Seven City Royalty (Old Dominion), Team DRC (an Orlando-based team sponsored by Redskins’ cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie) and Hilltop Dawgs (UMBC).
Team DRC will feature a player familiar to some Virginia hoops fans. Tristan Spurlock began his college career at UVA, before transferring to Central Florida after his freshman season.
In its sixth year, TBT 2019 will feature more than 60 players with NBA experience, 23 college alumni teams and elite professionals playing in top leagues all over the world. More than 20 Division I college players who finished their eligibility in 2019 also will compete in this year’s tournament.
