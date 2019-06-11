Polls now closed in Virginia’s primary races

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Joe Morrissey was again on a Virginia ballot, Henrico County will have a new sheriff after 20 years and the make-up of November’s General Assembly races took shape in Tuesday’s primaries.
Among the more notable races Tuesday was Morrissey’s win over incumbent Rosalyn Dance in the 16th Senate district. There is no Republican candidate in that race.
Additionally, the Democratic challenger for incumbent Republican Amanda Chase in the 11th Senate district was to be decided between Amanda Pohl and Wayne Powell with Pohl gaining the edge. Chase was notable in her first term for wearing a gun into the Senate chamber and for an altercation she had with a Capitol Police officer over a parking violation.
Winners of called races:
- District 11 Democratic primary - Amanda Pohl
- District 12 Democratic primary - Debra Rodman
- District 15 Republican primary - Frank Ruff
- District 16 Democratic primary - Joe Morrissey
- District 17 Democratic primary - Amy Laufer
- District 17 Republican primary - Bryce Reeves
- District 68 Republican primary - Garrison Coward
- Sheriff, Democratic primary - Alisa Gregory
- Fairfield District Democratic primary - Frank Thornton
- Beaverdam District Republican primary - Bucky Stanley
- Chickahominy District Republican primary - Angela Kelly Wiecek
- Cold Harbor District Republican primary - Michael Herzberg
- Mechanicsville District Republican primary - Canova Peterson
