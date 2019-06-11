Police: Vehicle thefts in Richmond double

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police said vehicle thefts have doubled in the last 28 days.
A police lieutenant said there have been 37 thefts in the last 28 days, which is double from the previous 28 days.
The lieutenant said one vehicle had thousands of dollars worth of computer equipment inside.
RPD has continued to promote “Love it, Lock it or Lose it,” there are signs throughout the city reminding the community to take valuables out of their cars or place them in the trunk so they are not in plain sight.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.