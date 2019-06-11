Petersburg COO resigns a little over a year on the job

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg Chief Operating Officer Michael Rogers has announced his resignation.
Rogers began working for Petersburg in April 2018. His resignation will be effective July 31. Rogers previously worked at deputy mayor in Washington, DC.
“We have been fortunate to have long-term public servant, Michael Rogers as a part of the City’s team. Through his leadership, we have strengthened our understanding of the necessary steps to continue toward fiscal stabilization,” City Manager Aretha Ferrell-Benavides said in a press release. “We thank Mr. Rogers for his service to the City and his leadership in transforming our financial management practices."
The release said Rogers led efforts to improve billing for the city, increased its financial transparency and refinanced bonds to save money.
No reason for the resignation was given.
