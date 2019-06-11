News to know for June 11: Amazing weather; water spews into air; dive into Va. history

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - All those calls for “rain, rain go away” have worked ... at least for today.
Temperatures will be at 69 at 10 a.m. and climb to nearly 80 degrees by 4 p.m. Check out the hour-by-hour forecast to see when rain will make a return.
Two tractor-trailer crashes early Tuesday morning closed multiple lanes on I-95 North in Hanover County.
The crashes were near the Sliding Hill exit (Mile Marker 87) and the Kings Dominion exit (Mile Maker 98) before 4 a.m.
An early morning water main break sent water shooting into the air on Forkland Drive in Chesterfield County on Tuesday.
Police blocked off the area, which is near North Pinetta Drive and Buford Road, around 3 a.m.
It’s time for the 2019 primary elections in Virginia.
Here’s everything you need to know before you vote on Tuesday.
NBC12′s new podcast - “How We Got Here” - takes a dive into Virginia’s history, one week at a time.
In Episode 2, we explain how the Civil War’s Siege of Petersburg could have lasted two days instead of nine months and why Virginia played such a big role in shaping the Declaration of Independence.
We also share a “loving” story that changed marriage laws across the country, plus the horrifying moments as lawmakers, practicing America’s pastime, take cover when a gunman opens fire on a baseball field.
Police said more than a dozen Canada geese were hit and killed in Henrico on Sunday.
Officials said a truck hit the birds near Westerre Parkway. Twelve were killed at the scene and two others were taken to the vet, where they later died.
“They don’t really know traffic rules, they don’t know cars. They just go from point A to point B, and a lot of times that’s the problem,” T. Michael Likins said.
