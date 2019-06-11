News to know for June 11: Amazing weather; water spews into air; dive into Va. history

Wake-up roundup for June 11, 2019
By David Hylton | June 11, 2019 at 6:27 AM EDT - Updated June 11 at 6:27 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - All those calls for “rain, rain go away” have worked ... at least for today.

Temperatures will be at 69 at 10 a.m. and climb to nearly 80 degrees by 4 p.m. Check out the hour-by-hour forecast to see when rain will make a return.

Rain moves out, pleasant on Tuesday

Crashes on I-95

Two tractor-trailer crashes early Tuesday morning closed multiple lanes on I-95 North in Hanover County.

The crashes were near the Sliding Hill exit (Mile Marker 87) and the Kings Dominion exit (Mile Maker 98) before 4 a.m.

In the incident near Sliding Hill, a tractor trailer driver hydroplaned and slammed into a Jersey wall.
In the incident near Sliding Hill, a tractor trailer driver hydroplaned and slammed into a Jersey wall. (Source: NBC12)

Water main break in Chesterfield

An early morning water main break sent water shooting into the air on Forkland Drive in Chesterfield County on Tuesday.

Police blocked off the area, which is near North Pinetta Drive and Buford Road, around 3 a.m.

Water main break in Chesterfield

It’s Primary Day

It’s time for the 2019 primary elections in Virginia.

Here’s everything you need to know before you vote on Tuesday.

Tuesday, June 11 is primary day in Virginia

Episode 2 of ‘How We Got Here'

NBC12′s new podcast - “How We Got Here” - takes a dive into Virginia’s history, one week at a time.

In Episode 2, we explain how the Civil War’s Siege of Petersburg could have lasted two days instead of nine months and why Virginia played such a big role in shaping the Declaration of Independence.

We also share a “loving” story that changed marriage laws across the country, plus the horrifying moments as lawmakers, practicing America’s pastime, take cover when a gunman opens fire on a baseball field.

Download here >

NBC12's podcast highlights Virginia’s rich history, one week at a time.
NBC12's podcast highlights Virginia’s rich history, one week at a time.

Geese hit, killed in Henrico

Police said more than a dozen Canada geese were hit and killed in Henrico on Sunday.

Officials said a truck hit the birds near Westerre Parkway. Twelve were killed at the scene and two others were taken to the vet, where they later died.

“They don’t really know traffic rules, they don’t know cars. They just go from point A to point B, and a lot of times that’s the problem,” T. Michael Likins said.

Geese hit, killed by truck

Final thought

“You’ll miss the best things if you keep your eyes shut.” - Dr. Seuss

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.