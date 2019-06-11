Man wanted in hit-and-run that left woman seriously injured

POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - Police are looking for an Amelia County man they say was involved in a hit-and-run in Powhatan County last month.
A woman was seriously injured in the incident on Thursday, May 30 when police say Homer Derwood Boggess, 49, rear-ended a passenger van on Clement Town Road.
Police say the van - a 2017 Ford Transit 350 - had slowed to make a turn when it was hit by Boggess’ 1999 Ford Expedition.
“Both vehicles stopped in the roadway,” state police said in a news release on Tuesday. “As the driver of the van began walking towards the Ford Expedition, Boggess sped away.”
A passenger in the van was seriously injured. The driver was not hurt.
Police say the Boggess’ vehicle became disabled after he fled.
“Boggess attempted to hide the Expedition behind bushes near the roadside and then fled on foot,” police said. “He left behind a 55-year-old female passenger, who had been seriously injured in the crash.”
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Virginia State Police at 804-553-3445 or email state police at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
