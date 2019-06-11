Forecast: A gorgeous Tuesday but another rain chance comes soon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A big change in the weather brings low humidity and pleasant weather before another rain chance Wednesday night.
TUESDAY: Skies clear between 7 and 9am. Then mostly sunny with much lower humidity! Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with late afternoon and evening showers. Rain likely overnight. Could be heavy. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (PM Rain Chance: 60%)
THURSDAY: Early morning showers, then dry through the rest of the day. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and dry. LOW Humidity. Lows in the upper 50s, highs near 80.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
MONDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms. Lows in the mid 60s, highs near 90. (Rain Chance: 40%)
