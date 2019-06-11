School bus driver charged in four-vehicle crash that injured 3

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Prince George County school bus driver is charged in a four-vehicle crash that injured three people on Tuesday.
Virginia State Police were called to a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield at exit 62 around 2:53 p.m.
A Prince George County school bus, driven by, Vera S. Brockwell, 75, of Disputanta, was heading south in the right lane when she was approaching slower traffic.
“A Nissan Rogue in the right lane of travel in front of Brockwell, swerved to the right to avoid colliding with a vehicle in front of the Nissan. Brockwell also attempted to swerve to the right, ultimately, striking the Nissan Rogue,” state police said in a release.
Brockwell then struck a jersey wall, a Toyota Corolla and a tractor-trailer.
Police said all of the drivers were wearing their seatbelts.
The bus had two adults and two juveniles on board.
The two adult passengers on the bus and the female driver of the Nissan Rogue were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.
Brockwell was charged with following too close.
Police continue to investigate.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.