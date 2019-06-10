17-year-old injured in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A 17-year-old male was injured in a shooting late Sunday on Fendall Avenue.
Police were initially called to Norwood Avenue around 10 p.m. for the report of a shooting.
“Officers located the victim, who reported that the incident occurred in the 2700 block of Fendall Ave., after he heard gunshots in the area,” the Richmond Police Department said in a news release.
Police say the victim, who was taken to the hospital, was not able to provide a description of the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
