17-year-old injured in Richmond shooting

By NBC12 Newsroom | June 10, 2019 at 4:56 AM EDT - Updated June 10 at 5:21 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A 17-year-old male was injured in a shooting late Sunday on Fendall Avenue.

Police were initially called to Norwood Avenue around 10 p.m. for the report of a shooting.

“Officers located the victim, who reported that the incident occurred in the 2700 block of Fendall Ave., after he heard gunshots in the area,” the Richmond Police Department said in a news release.

Police say the victim, who was taken to the hospital, was not able to provide a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

