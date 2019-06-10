19-year-old bitten by shark while surfing off Ocean Isle Beach, family says

“They looked like they were panicking a little bit, and it turns out, he ended up getting bit on the foot by a shark. And you know Austin’s one to goof around a lot, so when he told his buddy out in the ocean, he’s like, ‘Yo, I got bit by a shark.’ He didn’t believe him at first, you know, the boy who cries wolf. But once Tyler saw his foot, saw that it was bleeding, he was like, ‘Yo, we got to go in,’” Ethan said.