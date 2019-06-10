'This is just a parent’s worst nightmare’: Hanover mother remembers son who died in quarry

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Kate Connolly sat in her backyard alone Sunday morning, a day after friends of her son, 18-year-old Henry C. Morin, gathered the night before.
“A dear friend’s church had put together a BBQ just so people could come and have an outlet," she said. It was a way for them all to truly commiserate together on his death.
“This is just a parent’s worst nightmare, a mother’s worst nightmare," she said.
But even through all the grief, Connolly is staying strong. She credits the outpouring of love from friends for helping her get through something no parent should go through.
“All the moms that have reached out to me, with really no words but just to say ‘I love you and I’m here for you.’ Sometimes there are no words. I just want to say thank you with a full heart,” she said.
Morin’s body was found this past Thursday, after he went missing while swimming in a quarry in Nelson county.
Connolly remembers her son as someone who inspired people through kindness. She says that same kindness that has been reciprocated to her family helps keep Henry’s spirit alive.
“When you talked to Henry, he knew. He was present. To know how many lives he impacted in such a positive way…that just fills my heart, and it will for the rest of my days,” she said.
A memorial service for Morin will be held Monday at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Glen Allen.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.