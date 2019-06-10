Richmond restaurant announces closure

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond restaurant, Pasture, has announced its closure on Monday.
The restaurant is located in the 400 block of East Grace Street.
According to Pasture’s website, they specialize in southern dining and have large and small plates meant to be shared with everyone at the table.
“It wasn’t a decision that we took lightly, but feel like all things considered, now was the time. It was a great run, and we love our guests like our own family. Thank you for supporting us all these years! We hope to see you at Bingo and Comfort," the restaurant posted to its Facebook page.
