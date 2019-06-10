Police: Man arrested following shooting at Jefferson National Forest

WYTHE Co., Va. (WDBJ7) - Wythe County officials say a suspect is in custody following the shooting death of a woman in the Jefferson National Forest.
Authorities said Steven Ray Crouse was charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and disposal of a body.
The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office said an unidentified woman was found dead near the roadway on Oriole Drive.
A search warrant was obtained by the Wythe County Sherriff's office and was executed at a home at 1591 Old Wilderness Road in Ceres where Crouse was arrested.
This is an on-going investigation, no information has been released on the woman’s identity at this time.
