Photo exhibition to be part of Arthur Ashe Boulevard dedication

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Museum of History & Culture, along with its partners, will be opening a rare outside photo exhibition as part of the Arthur Ashe Boulevard dedication.
The exhibit, ‘68 Virtual Reality Experience, will be part of the official dedication on June 22.
“This eight-minute VR experience takes viewers into the moments before Arthur Ashe’s historic win at the 1968 US Open. Combining archival footage, custom animation, and 360° video recreations, Ashe ’68 enables viewers to witness such moments as Ashe’s historic pre-match press conference, walk down the halls of the West Side Tennis Club, and winning match point. The VR experience is free with regular museum admission and will be open until September 2, 2019,” a release said.
The museum will feature rarely seen photos of Ashe that are high-quality near-life-seized images from the 2018 U.S. Open in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Ashe’s historic win.
“This will be a history-making moment for the city and our Commonwealth as we dedicate Arthur Ashe Boulevard on the front steps of the museum; we are so proud of our new address,” Jamie O. Bosket, president & CEO of VMHC, said in a release. “We couldn’t be more excited also to debut our summer installation of the Ashe ’68 Virtual Reality Experience – a great way to begin understanding the remarkable legacy of this Virginia icon.”
The dedication event is free and open to the public.
The display will be open until Sept. 2, and is included in regular museum admission.
