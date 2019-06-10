News to know for June 10: High water on roads; teen shot; mom remembers son

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - High water is being reported on numerous roads in Central Virginia on Monday with several roads closed.
Visit 511virginia.org for a full list of impacted roads.
And if you’re tired of the rain, you’ll have to wait another day for relief.
Heavy rain on Monday afternoon and evening could cause localized flooding. Download the NBC12 Weather App for an hour-by-hour forecast to keep up to date on when you could see a downpour.
A 17-year-old male was injured in a shooting late Sunday on Fendall Avenue.
Police say the victim, who was taken to the hospital, was not able to provide a description of the suspect.
Henry Morin’s body was found this past Thursday, after he went missing while swimming in a quarry in Nelson County.
“This is just a parent’s worst nightmare, a mother’s worst nightmare," his mother, Kate, said.
“All the moms that have reached out to me, with really no words but just to say ‘I love you and I’m here for you.’ Sometimes there are no words. I just want to say thank you with a full heart,” she said.
A memorial service for Morin will be held Monday at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Glen Allen.
Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz was ambushed by a man who got off a motorcycle and shot him in the back at close range Sunday night in his native Dominican Republic, authorities said.
Dominican National Police Director Ney Aldrin Bautista Almonte said Ortiz was at the Dial Bar and Lounge in Santo Domingo around 8:50 p.m. when the gunman approached from behind and shot him. Ortiz was taken to the Abel Gonzalez clinic, where he underwent surgery, and his condition was stable, Bautista said.
Don’t forget to head to the polls on Tuesday!
“There are 49 Republican primaries and 45 Democratic primaries being held in 73 of the 133 localities for Virginia House of Delegates, Virginia Senate and a number of local offices," according to the Virginia Department of Elections.
Grocery stores owned by Kroger across the country are recalling store-label frozen berries because they might be contaminated with hepatitis A.
There have been no reported illnesses.
The stores include Kroger, Ralphs, Fry’s, Fred Meyer and other chains . The recalled fruit are branded “Private Selection” and include “Frozen Triple Berry Medley” in the 16-oz. and 48-oz. sizes and “Frozen Blackberries” in a 16-oz package.
“Do not be angry with the rain; it simply does not know how to fall upwards.” - Vladimir Nabokov
