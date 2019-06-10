Man, woman charge over $6K on stolen credit card

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover, Va. – The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people caught on surveillance cameras using a stolen credit card.
The duo is accused of stealing a wallet from a vehicle at a park in the Richmond-metro area on May 18. Shortly after the theft, the victim’s credit card was charged more than $6,620 at two businesses on Bell Creek Road.
Anyone with information on the suspects or thefts should call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
