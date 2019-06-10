Forecast: First Alert Weather Day for downpours that will continue overnight

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Some heavy downpours and thunderstorms are likely on Monday as a cold front moves east.
MONDAY: First Alert Weather Day: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Only a few scattered showers in the morning/midday but Rain could be heavy at times after 3pm which could lead to some localized flooding. Lows near 70, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 80%) Rain chance continues overnight through sunrise Tuesday.
TUESDAY: Showers possible through 7am, then partly to mostly sunny with much lower humidity! Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 70s (EARLY AM Rain Chance: 30%)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with late afternoon and evening showers. Rain likely overnight. Could be heavy. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid to upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
THURSDAY: Early morning showers, then dry through the rest of the day. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and dry. LOW Humidity. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low to mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.