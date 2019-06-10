Feed More looks to feed hundreds of children, teens this summer free of charge

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Starting June 17, Feed More’s annual Summer Food Service Program will once again be providing free breakfast and lunch meals to thousands of children and teens, 18 and under, this summer across the greater Richmond area.
“We’re here to help, we want to take the worry of where they’re going to eat away, so they can still have a regular summer activity schedule," said Chief Development Officer of Feed More, Tim McDermott. “The summer meal program for children will serve children that are up to 18 years old.”
Often times, when school isn’t in session, students who rely on the free or reduced lunch, have no way of getting a meal because families just can’t afford it.
“No one walks around waving their hand saying, ‘I’m hungry,’ but we know that hunger exist," said McDermott.
So Feed More has partnered with almost 50 non-profit’s across the Richmond area to give students an outlet where they can walk up and get a meal, free of charge.
“These will include Boys and Girls Club, YMCAs, a lot churches and the Peter Paul Development in Church Hill,” said McDermott.
Along with the food being free of charge, Feed More wants people to know each location is a judgement free zone.
“These programs are there for people to just to walk up and take advantage of them and keep them nourished through the whole year,” said McDermott.
All of the meals will be provided on a first come, first serve basis.
If you or someone you know is struggling with hunger, please contact the Hunger Hotline at 804-521-2500 or visit FeedMore.org and click on the Get Help button.
