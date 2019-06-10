Double shooting leads to heavy police presence in Richmond

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A double shooting in Richmond led to a heavy police presence Monday afternoon in a north side neighborhood.
Police were called at 12:11 p.m. to the 1400 block of Front Street for a reported shooting in the ‘Six Points’ area near Highland Park.
“I could tell it was a smaller caliber gun, it wasn’t a big loud boom," said Andy Simmons, who was in the area at the time. "It was just kind of a muffled six quick shots.”
When officers arrived, two males in their late teens were found with gunshot wounds in the 3000 block of 3rd Avenue. One was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
“To me it looked like they were shot from the waist down," Simmons said. "The first guy they took away looked real bad.”
The other’s injuries are not life-threatening, according to police.
“It looked like to me he had been shot in the calf,” Simmons said.
One neighbor on 3rd Avenue said he saw the teenagers run through a backyard of a home before falling in his yard as a result of their injuries. Remnants of the crime scene remained there Monday afternoon.
The Richmond Crime Scene Unit collected evidence from that lawn and also brought out a K-9 handler and officer.
“There are a ton of people that sit out on the porch, older folks who just hang out... and bullets are flying by them," Simmons said. "Kinda feel sad for them.”
There is no suspect description at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
