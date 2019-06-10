Credit union to swap some $20 bills for $50 bills

SHORT PUMP, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Federal Credit Union is celebrating its one-year anniversary in the Short Pump area on Thursday by swapping out some of its $20 bills for $50 bills.
“This event is a fun way to create awareness and give back to existing, and potential members in the far west end of Henrico County,” said Jason Ritter, senior vice president of Member Experience.
The exchange will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 13. You do not need to be a member of Henrico FCU to win.
The credit union is located at 4690 Pouncey Tract Road.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.