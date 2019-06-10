Chesterfield police search for man last seen at motel

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for a man who was last seen at a motel on the Midlothian Turnpike.
Terrence Q. Poole, of Roxboro, North Carolina, was last seen June 8 between 5 and 6 p.m. in the 8200 block of Midlothian Turnpike.
Officials said he left the motel after arguing with a relative.
Poole, 43, is described as a black male, about 6-feet tall and 157 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue hooded shirt, jeans and Timberland boots. He was carrying a red, green and black bag.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-066.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.