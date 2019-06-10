BARK to close down kennels by end of year

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Bandit’s Adoption and Rescue of K-9’s, or BARK, has about six months to find homes for about 50 dogs.
Bob Tillack, the owner of BARK, said his non-profit animal rescue will permanently close its kennels in December, to emphasize the focus on animal care.
He adds with the emergence of other animal shelters in the area, there was no need for BARK to keep its kennels, on top of the money it was costing him throughout the years.
“The kennels are showing some severe signs of degradation. With the cost to upgrade the kennels, $100,000 would not surprise me to upgrade the kennels.”
BARK has provided spay/neuter operations for thousand of animals for low-income families, but eventually started taking on the animals from the counties as well. It currently cares for cats and dogs, both young and old.
Tillack says apart from the financial burden, there's just no need for his kennels - which are located right on his property - with so many other alternatives available.
“That money could be better spent elsewhere, more effectively and benefit the animals more effectively. What we’re doing is focusing our efforts on spay/neuter, assist the county shelters," he said.
He’s hoping by removing himself from the shelter equation, he can allow better medical care to the cats and dogs, adding that "the legacy of BARK is going to be our clinic here. We can all move in a more expeditious manner to get the animals placed.”
The current dogs sheltered by BARK can be found on their website.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.