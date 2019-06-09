Here’s what happened this week to make you smile

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The end of the week is here! We hope the rainy days weren’t too bad for you, because there are only a few more of them left.
Plant Baz has opened at 900 West Franklin Street in Richmond. The all vegan Mexican restaurant, dubbed a “burrito bar,” offers six different soy/wheat-based vegan meat choices.
Hannah Rhudy, 14, is the creator of ‘BabyIn BabyOut,' a car tag that reminds drivers to take children out of cars. Rhudy she came up with the idea after two twins in Chesterfield, and another child in Henrico, died last year in hot cars.
The 7th Annual Boxer Brief 5K fundraiser took place Saturday at Stony Point Fashion Park. The run started as a way to honor Rich Conklin, a former football coach at Clover Hill High School who died from colorectal cancer in 2011.
Schools across Virginia wore blue Monday to support the Virginia Beach community and honor the 12 people killed in the municipal building shooting. Virginia Beach Schools Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence encouraged school systems to wear blue as the city dealt with the tragedy.
The new Sarah Dooley Center for Autism on Brook Road will create an environment specifically devoted to promoting best practices in autism education, therapy and research. The $8 million facility is expected to be complete before the 2020-21 school year.
Scattered showers are ending the weekend, with a First Alert Weather Day set for Monday.

