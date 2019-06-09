Henrico Co. leaders break ground on new cricket field

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - A new sports opportunity is headed to Henrico County’s Deep Run Park, cricket!
On Saturday Henrico County leaders broke ground on the nearly $650,000 project to renovate three existing multipurpose fields to create a cricket field.
It will include a clay pitch and meet the standards of the International Cricket Council.
Cricket is a bat-and-ball game played with two teams made up of eleven players on the field. It’s similar to baseball.
"Deep Run Park is truly one of the jewels of the Henrico County parks system and a great location for cricket," said Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Tommy M. Branin, who represents the Three Chopt District, where the park is located. "Cricket is not just a game; it is a community and family event. The idea here is to create a community feel for everyone."
As part of the 7-acre project, other improvements include a new natural grass surface and irrigation system.
“It also will upgrade walkways and paths, install cricket batting cages, provide grassy, banked seating, and include storm water drainage and other improvements,” County leaders said.
“These new fields are a physical example of our county’s growing diversity and this government’s desire to provide inclusive services and facilities for all our residents,” said County Manager John Vithoulkas.
Construction is expected to be complete by September.
The new field will also accommodate soccer and other activities.
This will be the County’s fourth cricket field.
Currently there are fields at Holladay Elementary School, Dunncroft/Castle Point Park and Capital Park. The field at Holladay is expected to close in September due to construction to expand the school. The field at Dunncroft/Castle Point is expected to undergo improvements beginning winter 2019 through June 2020.
