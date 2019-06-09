D-Day Memorial creates authentic WWII Field Chapel Service for veterans

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Music filled the Bobbie G. Johnson Pavilion at the D-Day Memorial Sunday Morning. All part of a church service that wrapped up a week focused on commemorating the 75th Anniversary of D-Day.
Veteran Michael Brady got to go back in time Sunday morning, at least for a moment.
"It kind of reminded me of the masses I went to in Vietnam," Brady, a Vietnam Veteran and the Outreach Coordinator for the Lynchburg Area Veterans Council, said.
He served in the 1960s there for three years. In the war, his Sunday church services were a little different than the average one.
"We had church service every Sunday just like normal but it was out on a 55-gallon drum, was the alter," Brady said.
The D-Day Memorial decided to do something special for veterans. They brought in the 29th Infantry Division Chaplain's Department and created their version of a time machine--conducting an authentic World War II Field Chapel Service.
"It was a great reminder for me," Brady said.
Kevin Air, a volunteer for the Bedford Museum, presented the sermon and spoke about the chaplains who led services in the war.
"Sharing the kinds of questions that various chaplains recorded, the problems that came up, the prayers . . . They were not only presenting church services, traditionally, chaplains have been keeping an eye on morale," Air said.
And the 29th Infantry Division Band played hymns from World War II.
This service brought back memories for veterans but it wasn't just for them.
"It's so important with getting the younger generation to know what the veterans have gone through in the past, and it's good to see the young children here," Brady said.
This service marked the end of a week long dedication at the D-Day Memorial to D-Day's 75th anniversary.
"This whole week was just a total accomplishment for honoring those who have passed away on D-Day and the other wars that happened since then. It's just an honor to be here," Brady added.
The anniversary may be over, but the remembering? Far from it.
“It’s good to have a special set of circumstances, to make a special effort, anniversaries are good for that, and I’m glad we do that, but let’s remember their sacrifice every day, let’s incorporate their values every day,” Air said.
