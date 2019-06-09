2 charged after police find meth lab in trailer

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Two people have been arrested after Petersburg police found a meth lab in a trailer.
Officers were called to the 2100 block of County Drive around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Donnie Dunn, 51, and Rodney Carter, 46, both of Petersburg, are charged with manufacturing a controlled substance.
Virginia State Police and Petersburg Fire Department cleaned up the hazardous chemicals and drugs.
Dunn and Carter are both being held at the Riverside Regional Jail.
Anyone with information is asked to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.