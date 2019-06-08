Tropical Smoothie Cafe offers free Sunshine Smoothies on National Flip Flop Day

Tropical Smoothie Cafe offers free Sunshine Smoothies on National Flip Flop Day
(Source: Pixabay)
By Tamia Mallory | June 8, 2019 at 2:25 PM EDT - Updated June 8 at 2:25 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tropical Smoothie will offer free Sunshine Smoothies for National Flip Flop Day.

The offer is valid Friday, June 14, between 2 and 7 p.m.

Customers who wear flip flops will receive a free 16-ounce Sunshine Smoothie, a mix of mangos, bananas, oranges and pineapple.

Since National Flip Flop Day launched in 2017, Tropical Smoothie Cafe has donated approximately $6.3 million to Camp Sunshine, allowing over 2,500 family members to attend the camp for free.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.