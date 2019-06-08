Tropical Smoothie Cafe offers free Sunshine Smoothies on National Flip Flop Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tropical Smoothie will offer free Sunshine Smoothies for National Flip Flop Day.
The offer is valid Friday, June 14, between 2 and 7 p.m.
Customers who wear flip flops will receive a free 16-ounce Sunshine Smoothie, a mix of mangos, bananas, oranges and pineapple.
Since National Flip Flop Day launched in 2017, Tropical Smoothie Cafe has donated approximately $6.3 million to Camp Sunshine, allowing over 2,500 family members to attend the camp for free.
