Smoke alarm saves Henrico family from fire

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico family says a working smoke alarm allowed them to escape a fire Saturday morning.
Henrico fire crews responded to the 2000 block of Beck Drive for a house fire just after 4:30 a.m.
Firefighter found large flames shooting from the front of the home, with the family already outside.
Firefights were able to quickly put the flames out.
There were no injuries reported in the fire.
Henrico Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.
The family has been displaced, and has made alternate housing arrangements.
