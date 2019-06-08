Richmond police search for man who never boarded bus

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are working to find a man who was supposed to board a bus but never did, and has not been seen since.
Police said Derrick Gray, 43, of Farmville, went missing several days ago.
“He was scheduled to board the Chinese Express bus at the terminal near West Broad Street and the Boulevard in Richmond to New York City at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 1. Gray never boarded the bus and has not been seen since,” police said in a release.
Gray does not have any known medical issues that could have disabled him, so there is a concern for his safety, police say.
He is described as a black male, 6-foot-4 and weighs 280 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt under a black vest, with a large red and white diamond pattern on the front, blue jean shorts, a white or light-colored ball cap and a single-strap sling-type backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective W. Skinner at (804) 212-5686 or Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.
