Helmet helps protect motorcyclist in I-95 crash

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover Fire and EMS crews said a motorcyclist’s helmet helped make a difference during a crash on Interstate 95 near Doswell.
All southbound lanes of I-95 were closed for a period of time on Saturday due to a motorcycle and vehicle crash. The crash occurred at mile marker 98.
The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Hanover Fire and EMS posted to their Facebook page saying, “Remember, always wear ALL of your protective equipment!”
