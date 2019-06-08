Helmet helps protect motorcyclist in I-95 crash

Crews responded to a crash on I-95 Saturday involving a vehicle and motorcycle. (Source: Hanover Fire and EMS - Facebook)
By Tamia Mallory | June 8, 2019 at 2:01 PM EDT - Updated June 8 at 10:01 PM

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover Fire and EMS crews said a motorcyclist’s helmet helped make a difference during a crash on Interstate 95 near Doswell.

All southbound lanes of I-95 were closed for a period of time on Saturday due to a motorcycle and vehicle crash. The crash occurred at mile marker 98.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hanover Fire and EMS posted to their Facebook page saying, “Remember, always wear ALL of your protective equipment!”

Posted by Hanover County Fire-EMS Department on Saturday, June 8, 2019

