Your typos could end up loading your computer with malware

(WWBT) - We all make typos, but one little mistake could cost you big when it comes to scammers.
For example, if you intended to “Microsoft” into the browser address bar, but instead typed “Micrososft” with an extra “s,” you could be taken to a site loaded with malware.
An investigation by Krebs Security found that scammers have built a huge network of malicious websites playing off common typos in the web addresses for popular sites.
This kind of scam has its own name - “Typosquatting.”
The Krebs investigation found that those phony, dangerous sites get about 50 million hits a year.
Land on those sites and you could find your computer is suddenly locked up with fake security alerts, or worse.
It isn’t just shopping, news or sports sites landing people in trouble.
The Krebs researchers found that many of those malicious sites play off of popular porn site addresses, and that employees of federal agencies including NASA and the CIA had landed on those malicious sites.
It can be very dangerous to type web addresses directly into that browser address bar.
A safer bet is to bookmark the sites you use often.
