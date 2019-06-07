Ways to avoid being bitten by a tick

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Ticks can carry serious illnesses, such as Lyme Disease, so it’s always best to do everything you can to avoid being bit by one.
The experts say the best chance of encountering ticks are in wet, high grass and wooded areas. So if you spend any time in those environments, make sure to check yourself thoroughly for ticks, and inspect your pets carefully, too.
Ticks can also be a problem in backyards, but there are ways to reduce the risk of encountering them, and that is by removing their habitats. That means keeping the grass and foliage trimmed. Deer, birds, squirrels and mice also carry ticks, so removing things that attract them also may help reduce the tick population.
It’s also a good idea to move sandboxes, swing sets and other play items away from tree lines and any other foliage in the backyard - to make it less likely ticks reach your children.
Wearing tick repellent while you’re outside can also help. Click here for a list of recommended repellents.
