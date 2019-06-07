VIDEO: Man steals bikes, electronic equipment from Church Hill storage unit

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are searching for a man who was captured on video breaking into a storage facility in Church Hill.
Police say the man broke into the storage facility at Nolde Bakery Condos, in the 300 block of North 26th Street, sometime between Friday, May 17 and Friday, May 24.
The man was captured on surveillance video breaking into several storage lockers, stealing multiple bikes and electronic equipment.
On Tuesday, May 21, the video shows the suspect entering the unit, and he was shown again on video taking a bike on Friday, May 24.
Detectives ask anyone with information to contact First Precinct Detective A. Partain at 804-546-1290, or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
