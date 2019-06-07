Suspect wanted in credit card fraud

By NBC12 Newsroom | June 7, 2019 at 4:38 PM EDT - Updated June 7 at 5:15 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are looking for the suspect in credit card fraud.

Police said a man wearing a white zip-up hooded sweatshirt with a rainbow design on the back used a stolen credit card to buy a prepaid Visa gift card at CVS Pharmacy in the 2400 block of East Main Street.

The suspect was seen leaving the area in a blue vehicle.

The victim reported to police that she had used her card in the 1700 block of East Main Street and received a notification shortly afterward that her card had been used.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Richmond police are looking for this suspect in a reported credit card fraud. (Source: Richmond police)

