Suspect wanted in credit card fraud

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are looking for the suspect in credit card fraud.
Police said a man wearing a white zip-up hooded sweatshirt with a rainbow design on the back used a stolen credit card to buy a prepaid Visa gift card at CVS Pharmacy in the 2400 block of East Main Street.
The suspect was seen leaving the area in a blue vehicle.
The victim reported to police that she had used her card in the 1700 block of East Main Street and received a notification shortly afterward that her card had been used.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
