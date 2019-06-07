Woman identified in deadly I-295 crash

Crash on I-95N near Ashland
By NBC12 Newsroom | June 7, 2019 at 1:29 PM EDT - Updated June 8 at 8:27 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One person was killed Friday afternoon after a single-vehicle crash on northbound I-295 in Hanover County.

Police say the woman lost control, ran off the left side of the road and then overturned in the median at mile marker 38 near the Route 360 interchange.

The woman, identified as Tonya Tomlin Barnette, 35, of Ashland, was not wearing her seat belt and was partially ejected. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not yet said whether or not weather was a factor in the crash, but troopers were dispatched to numerous weather-related calls as heavy rain moved over Central Virginia on Friday.

[ Track real-time traffic ]

Extra night shift troopers were called in to assist, state police said.

[ Download the NBC12 First Alert Weather App ]

At one point early Friday afternoon, there were more than a half dozen reports of crashes on Central Virginia’s interstates.

High water was also spotted on streets throughout the Richmond area.

RAIN, RAIN GO AWAY! It’s wet all across the area causing high water on roadways and water rescues.

Posted by NBC12 on Friday, June 7, 2019

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.