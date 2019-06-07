Okla. baby recovering from dog attack

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - A baby is recovering from serious injuries after being attacked by a dog in Stephens County last month.
“It shouldn’t of happened. It just shouldn’t of happened. We could have been planning a funeral, very easily,” said Bobbie Yeaney, dog bite victim’s aunt.
When she grows older, 10-month-old Maisie may not remember what happened, but her aunt knows the scars will be a reminder.
“Eleven puncture wounds to her from this side of her face, over," said Yeaney. "The major one was the ear. It left the cartilage showing. To me it looked like the ear was almost ripped off.”
The morning of May 10, Maisie was attacked by a dog inside this home while visiting family friends in Velma.
“Maddie, Maisie’s mother heard her daughter screaming and heard the dog and she had to pull Maisie’s head out of it’s mouth,” said Yeaney.
Maisie was first taken to Duncan Regional Hospital, but was later transferred to Children’s in Oklahoma City where she underwent surgery.
“The hospital, per state law has to notify the law enforcement agency of dog bites,” said Sheriff Wayne McKinney.
After an attack of this kind, the Oklahoma State Health Department then takes the lead in handling the dog responsible for the attack.
“So what the Health Department does is sets up an agreement with the owner of the animal for that quarantine period,” said Sheriff McKinney.
There is no set time for the dog to be under quarantine, but officials say it normally lasts for up to 10 days.
While some cities have animal control services to help with quarantining an animal, Stephens County and other counties don’t have that availability. Under the law, the sheriff’s office is not under an obligation to follow up with the owner.
“The health department usually does that and they do an excellent job with that, but my deputy did," said Sheriff McKinney. "He went over to check to make sure the dog was where it was supposed to be. He spoke with the owner. The owner had taken it to the vet to make sure all the shots were up to date.”
Sheriff McKinney says the dog is still under quarantine but it is up to the health department to decide what happens next.
