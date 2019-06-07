Forecast: Scattered showers possible to end the weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mostly cloudy for the rest of the weekend with scattered showers and a few storms. Unsettled weather continues into Monday.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few storms, especially in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid and upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
MONDAY: First Alert Weather Day: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Rain could be heavy at times which could lead to some localized flooding. Lows near 70, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
TUESDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy with a few showers, mainly during the morning. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 70s (Rain Chance: 30%)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, especially during the late afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of a few showers and storms. Lows in the low to mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
