Business owners blame clogged drains for flooding

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s the soundtrack of the day - rain pouring across Central Virginia, roads turning into rivers and intersections becoming lakes.
“When I saw this particular lady who is stranded, it didn’t surprise me,” Scott McCoy, owner of Tanks Trucks & Trailers, said.
A Lyft driver had a scary moment in the Manchester area of south Richmond when she had to be rescued. She didn’t want to be identified but said her engine was flooded out, which caused expensive damages.
“We have seen cars stuck before and we have pulled cars before,” McCoy said.
McCoy said the pooling on Friday is nothing compared to conditions in the past when water has reached the building.
“The water rose so far the first floor of our business got flooded out all of the paperwork and files were destroyed and other things,” McCoy said.
McCoy believes it’s all because of clogged drains and said the water has turned heavy pallets into floats.
“There’s so much water out here, sometimes the pallets will float," McCoy said. “They would have equipment on them, but they would float out into the street. The city did come out about two years ago and did some cleaning of the drains. The next heavy rain they were flooded again."
Business owners in the area say it is a popular location, but they want a change.
“We pay quite a bit of taxes in the city as a business owner, and we don’t feel it’s too much to ask to have the drains clean and free,” McCoy said. “I would like the city to come out once and for all and clean these drains so that they can drain and not cause the problems we are experiencing."
The Richmond Department of Public Works and said it will investigate this issue but could not confirm if the problem is caused by draining or if the area just received an unprecedented amount of water.
A representative for the department said teams go out to inspect problem areas following bad weather.
