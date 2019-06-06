World War II veterans honored with special flights above Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ7) - A handful of World War II veterans were given a rare opportunity in Lynchburg Wednesday afternoon.
Bill Sisk displays "two thumbs up," following a special flight in a 1940's era military plane at the Lynchburg Regional Airport Wednesday.
Around 20 vets, now in their 90's or older, were given free flights in military planes from the 1940's as part of a special event hosted by the National D-Day Memorial at the Lynchburg Regional Airport.
The men who took part were all smiles as members of an aviation team called "The Flying Circus" took them on a short ride through the sky.
"it was a smooth ride," said World War II veteran, Bill Sisk. "I thought it would be rougher, but it was a smooth ride. I really enjoyed it."
"It was fantastic. Just fantastic!" exclaimed World War II veteran, Ash Rothlein. "I could have stayed up there the rest of the afternoon and loved it."
Wednesday’s event was organized by the Lynchburg Regional Airshow, in coordination with the National D-Day Memorial.
